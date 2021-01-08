President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe said Thursday, 7 January, that the US had no right to sanction other nations in the name of promoting democracy after Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol.

“Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy, yesterday’s events showed that the US has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy, these sanctions must end, Mnangagwa tweeted.

Trump administration officials had said the sanctions will remain until the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa changes Zimbabwe’s laws restricting media freedom and allowing protests.

According to U.S. officials, there are 141 entities and individuals in Zimbabwe, including Mnangagwa and long-time former president Robert Mugabe, currently under U.S. sanctions.

Pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the certification of president-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory and forcing evacuations.

At least four people died during the chaos, one of whom was shot and killed by Capitol Police, Congress resumed and affirmed Biden’s victory hours later.

He added: “I’d like to again congratulate President-elect @JoeBiden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States.

“Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the US for the benefit of both our people.

