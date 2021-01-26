The US house of representatives has presented its article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the senate, a step that formally sets in motion the senate trial against the former United States president, which is expected to start next month.

Walking from one side of the US Capitol to the other, nine house managers appointed by speaker Nancy Pelosi hand-delivered the impeachment document to the senate on Monday evening, 25 January.

The article charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” in relation to the deadly storming on January 6 of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC by a mob of his supporters.

The house impeached Trump on January 13 on the same charge making him the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

Representative Jamie Raskin, a constitutional scholar and one of the house managers who will be acting as prosecutors in the senate trial against Trump, read the article of impeachment out loud to the upper house on Monday.

“President Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud, and should not be accepted by the American people, or certified by state or federal officials, Raskin said.

The formal step kickstarts the trial phase of the impeachment process, in which all 100 senators will sit as jurors to hear evidence and legal arguments from the house managers and Trump’s defence team. To be convicted, the senate must secure a two-thirds majority on the impeachment charge. If that happens, a subsequent vote could bar Trump from running for public office again in the future. Senate democratic and republican leaders have agreed on a timeline for the trial, which is expected to begin during the week of February 8. “Both the house managers and the former president’s counsel will have a period of time to draft their legal briefs, just as they did in previous trials, Senate leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks to the chamber on Monday. “Once the briefs are drafted, presentations by the parties will commence the week of February 8th, he said.

