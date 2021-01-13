American rapper, YFN Lucci has been declared wanted by the Atlanta Police department for his alleged role in a shooting that took place last month in the southwest area of Atlanta.

Lucci, 29, real name Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and weapons charges, according to an Atlanta police news release on Wednesday, 12 January.

Two other suspects, Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, were arrested in Miami on similar charges for their alleged roles in the murder of 28-year-old James Adams.

Adams was found with a gunshot wound to the face on December 10 and later died of his injuries, a second gunshot victim arrived at a nearby fire station but the victim survived his injuries, and investigators determined the shootings were related.

According to the police report, the shooting occurred at a different location, and Adams’ body was dropped off nearby. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Bennett’s arrest.

YFN Lucci has collaborated with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Migos, and 2Chainz, among others.

He released his debut mixtape ‘Wish Me Well’ in 2014, and scored a hit three years later with his ‘Long Live Nut’ EP, which peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard, his 2018 debut album ‘Ray Ray From Summerhill’ reached No. 14.

