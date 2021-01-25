Joe Biden’s Chief Medical adviser and the United States’ top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci has revealed how hard it was working for Trump, revealing he faced so many death threats including opening a letter that was filled with a ‘puff of powder’ last year.

While the substance later turned out to be benign, he said he feared it was either lethal anthrax or ricin.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times, Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated his relief at now working for Biden and said despite the enormous political pressure he faced from Trump he never considered retiring.

Detailing his experience, Fauci said when he opened the letter, a powder immediately covered his face and chest.

His beefed-up security detail, which was brought on after he began receiving threats, advised Fauci to stay still before a hazmat team sprayed him down.

“It was a benign nothing, Fauci said of the substance found in the envelope.

“But it was frightening. My wife and my children were more disturbed than I was, I looked at it somewhat fatalistically. It had to be one of three things, a hoax or anthrax, which meant I’d have to go on Cipro for a month or if it was ricin, I was dead, so bye-bye.

Fauci said he began receiving death threats on March 28 last year, not long after Trump gave him a high-profile role in the fight against COVID-19.

Fauci and Trump often seemed at odds during the former president’s final year in office as Trump was unhappy with Fauci’s science-driven approach to the pandemic.

Fauci said Trump would sometimes call him after he gave an interview, asking why he didn’t provide a more positive outlook on the pandemic.

“There were a couple of times where I would make a statement that was a pessimistic viewpoint about what direction we were going, and the president would call me up and say, hey, why aren’t you more positive? You’ve got to take a positive attitude. Why are you so negativistic? Be more positive, Fauci said.

Other advisers, like former chief of staff Mark Meadows, would call Fauci to ask why he had contradicted the president, according to the NY Times report.

At a White House press briefing, Fauci said it was liberating to no longer be working with Trump.

Fauci’s warnings about the pandemic were frequently at odds with Trump’s, although Fauci rarely directly called Trump’s assessments incorrect or false. Trump at one point called Fauci ‘a little bit of an alarmist’, with the public health expert later responding “I consider myself a realist, as opposed to an alarmist.

Like this: Like Loading...