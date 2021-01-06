(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 1, 2019 United States’ forward Alex Morgan arrives for a training session in Lyon, during the France 2019 football Women’s World Cup. – Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner with the US women’s football team, has tested positive for Covid-19, the star striker said on Twitter on January 5, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner with the US women’s football team, has tested positive for Covid-19, the star striker said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays,” Morgan, 31, said in a Tweet.

“We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon.”

Morgan is married to former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, and the couple has a seven-month-old daughter, Charlie.

The family returned to California from London, where Morgan had appeared in five matches for Tottenham in the Women’s Super League before announcing her intention to return to the United States to play in 2021.

She had been expected to report to the US women’s training camp later in January.