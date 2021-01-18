Prof Pat Utomi, has said that the incoming administration of US President, Joe Biden, won’t support the regime of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Utomi who is a political economist said former US President Barack Obama and his then-deputy, Biden, backed a regime change in Nigeria in 2015 but that the change has not done the West African country any good.

“Obama was an extreme activist in seeking regime change in Nigeria because of the vast corruption and many of us supported the move but we later found out that the corruption did not change; Nigeria is more corrupt today than it was in the past.

“So, Biden will go back to a more liberal engagement with Nigeria but he is not going to be supportive of the incumbent (Buhari) the way Obama was because they can see that the incumbent has failed to bring Nigeria together or move it forward, because they have now realised that Nigeria has become a more dangerous place to live,” Utomi said.

Commenting on the Trump administration, Utomi who is a member of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, said the Republican outgoing president left a legacy of disruption. He described the Trump presidency as a very peculiar one that came outside known political establishments.

“The Donald Trump presidency was a war without end from the very beginning because the traditional establishments never expected him to win,” Utomi said.

The former presidential candidate further said Trump lost his re-election bid because he was distracted fighting wars and so couldn’t consolidate on his government.

“Trump boasts of being a deal-maker but he proved to be a failure because of the ultimate deal he couldn’t make – with the traditional establishments. He was too reliant, too arrogant with his hold on his base and he continues with the base to the point that he never succeeded in building an acceptable base that would give him a sustainable presidency,” Utomi told Punch.

The White House would get new occupants on Wednesday as Biden and Vice-President Elect, Harris Kamala, would be inaugurated as the 46th President and Vice-President of the United States respectively.

