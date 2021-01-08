Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of Prof. Achilike Akah as Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed yesterday by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Cosmas Iwu, and made available to The Guardian by the Chief Press Secretary / Media Adviser to the governor, Oguike Nwachuku.

Akah replaced Prof. Adaobi Victoria Obasi, whose tenure expired last June, according to the statement, stressing that the appointment took effect from January 4.

The statement read: “His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, has approved the appointment of Prof. Achilike Akah, as the Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri.

“This is in accordance with the provision of the law establishing the Imo State University, Owerri

“Prof. Akah takes over from Prof. Victoria Adaobi Obasi whose tenure elapsed since June last year.

“His appointment took effect from January 4, 2021.

“All handover formalities are to be completed immediately.”