By Sola Ogundipe

With new COVID-19 variants emerging in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Nigeria, concerns have emerged over the effectiveness of vaccines on new strains.

Vaccines are believed to be effective against the highly-infectious mutants, but there are fears that the South African strain could be a tough nut to crack.

A professor of medicine at Oxford University, Sir John Bell, said the African strain code-named 501.V2 is more concerning than the UK variant (B.1.1.7) currently causing a massive spike in cases across the country.

Bell noted that the South African variant has substantial changes in the structure of the protein, meaning vaccines could fail to work. The Covid vaccine protects against the disease by teaching the immune system how to fight off the pathogen.

It creates antibodies – disease-fighting proteins made and stored to fight off invaders in the future by latching onto their spike proteins.

But if they are unable to recognise proteins because they have mutated, it means the body may struggle to attack a virus the second time and lead to a second infection.

According to Bell: “The mutations associated with the South African form are really pretty substantial changes in the structure of the protein. My gut feeling is the vaccine will be still effective against the Kent (UK) strain

I don’t know about the South African strain – there’s a big question mark about that,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation, WHO, has charged Africa to carry out more genetic sequencing of the viruses. Genetic sequencing can help monitor mutations in COVID-19, and potentially improve diagnostic testing and tracking of transmission patterns.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said the emergence of new variants as COVID-19 infections are rising in the African countries, was worrisome.

The new virus variant in South Africa is now dominant there and appears to be more contagious, according to John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Africa is currently the most affected country and is leading the continent’s new surge of COVID-19, which is coming back with a vengeance.

“Variants are a hallmark of this type of RNA virus. The more we do the sequencing of this virus, the more variants we will see. We remain optimistic that the different vaccines will remain effective against these variants.”

Vanguard News Nigeria