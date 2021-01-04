Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on the new variant of coronavirus found in South Africa, CBS News reports

British health secretary Matt Hancock said earlier on Monday, 4 December, that he was incredibly worried about the new variant.

According to one of the government’s scientific advisers, the reason for Matt Hancock’s worry about the South African Covid-19 variant is that they are not as confident that the vaccines will be as effective against it as they are for the UK’s variant.

Both Britain and South Africa have discovered new variants of coronavirus in recent months that have driven a surge in case numbers.

Scientists say the new South African variant is different from others circulating in the country because it has multiple mutations in the important spike protein that the virus uses to infect human cells.

It has also been associated with a higher viral load, meaning a higher concentration of virus particles in patients’ bodies, possibly contributing to higher levels of transmission.

John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the university of Oxford who sits on the government’s vaccine task force, said on Sunday he thought vaccines would work on the British variant but said there was a big question mark as to whether it would work on the South African variant.

The lead researcher on the trial of the Oxford vaccine carried out in South Africa, Professor Shabir Madhi, said on Monday that more than 13 variants of the coronavirus had been identified in the country since the start of the pandemic. He said the new one, 501.V2, which has spread like wildfire in South Africa’s coastal cities, is the most worrying mutation of the virus so far.

Meanwhile, South Africans are still waiting to learn when any vaccines might actually become available in their country outside of the trials.

