Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Lawson Madueke is dead. The veteran actor reportedly died after complaining of body pains around 12pm on Saturday, January 9, 2021.



A former broadcast journalist, Lawson began his radio career with Radio Nigeria in 1980 before retiring to join the movie industry in 2004.

Lawson’s death is just one in a series of death that has hit the acting industry.

In the past few months, the industry has been in a mournful mood over the passing of Nollywood veterans.

From Jimoh Aliu who died a few months ago, to Chico Ejiro who died on Christmas day to Orisabunmi who died just three days.

Jimoh Aliu, a dramatist, sculptor, film writer, playwright and director, died in September of 2020. He died at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti after a brief illness at age 80.

Chico Ejiro, a filmmaker and director credited with discovering many film stars in today’s Nollywood film industry, died around 2am on Christmas Day of 2020.

Chico who is more popularly known as Mr Prolific, had been ill for a while and was said to have been rushed to the hospital, placed on admission and later discharged to go home. He had high blood pressure that led to some heart complications. He was recuperating and got better. He even started a movie production four days before his death. Folake Aremu, more popularly known as Orisabunmi died in her house in Akure, Ondo State three days ago, just a few months after her ex husband husband, Jimoh Aliu, otherwise known as Aworo, died. The cause of her death is unknown. Orisabunmi who plied her trade in the Yoruba movie industry was well known from the 80s when she began acting, for her roles as a priestess, pacifist or the good witch. The veteran actress was discovered by her ex-husband in the 80s while working as a teacher in Kwara state.

