Veteran actress, Folake Aremu, more popularly known as Orisabunmi is dead. She died early this morning in her house in Akure, Ondo State. The cause of death is unknown.

Her death is coming a few months after her husband, veteran actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu, otherwise known as Aworo, died.

Orisabunmi who plied her trade in the Yoruba movie industry was well known from the 80s when she began acting, for her roles as a priestess, pacifist or the good witch.

Born in 1960, in Ilu Ola, Kwara state, Orisabunmi never attended university.

The veteran actress was discovered by her ex-husband in the 80s while working as a teacher in Kwara state and expressed his interest in her.

After visiting him on set, Orisabunmi decided to try a role in a movie he was producing. He found that she was gifted in acting and decided to officially add her to the play.

She soon began her career appearing in movies produced by Aworo.

She first appeared on a stage play called ‘Ori Ma Binu’ but it was her role as ‘Orisabunmi’ in ‘Arelu’ that made her a popular name in Nollywood in the 80s.

Her appearance in other movies like ‘Agbaarin’ and soap opera, ‘Yanponyanrin’ cemented her place in the movie industry. She was trained by Chief Jimoh Aliu but her special ability to speak incantations comes from her upbringing. She was born into a family with a lineage of masquerade so she already knew some incantations before she had to start acting.

She married Jimoh six years after she began her career but they got divorced.

Jimoh once claimed in an interview with ‘The Sun’ that she absconded with another man. He said, “But when the devil struck, the agent that satan used to accomplish the mission was the man she eloped with.”

There were also rumours about her dating King Sunny Ade but Aworo quickly shut them down, clearing the air that it never happened.

She has played some iconic roles like ‘Asabi’ in “Oluwerimagboojo”, and the priestess in “Ayanmo Eda”. In more recent times, she played the role of ‘Eyegbemi’, a witch who tries to help her friend out of poverty in “Iya Alakara”.

Folake Aremu has also produced her own movies such as, “Atupa Imole”, “Ase Ilu”, and “Tani O”.

Like this: Like Loading...