“At the beginning, it was because I was hungry and wanted big things. Now, it’s about what impact you can make in the world; I keep making bigger goals for myself,” says Victor Peña of his buoyant career.

As the founder and CEO of OmniPrint International, Victor has made a name for himself as an expert in global business.

With offices located in California, Korea, and Mexico, and products sold around the world, OmniPrint has been identified as one of America’s fastest growing companies by Inc5000.

Victor’s team has created award-winning products, such as the Cheetah Industrial DTG Printer and Wurk platform for print job automation. But despite his current successes, Victor says he is only getting started.

“I have worked hard throughout my life to build successful businesses,” he explains. “I’m chasing the potential of what I can be on a daily basis and hope to inspire others to win.”

In truth, Victor is more than just a CEO. He has also added digital marketer, commercial and multi-family real estate investor, principal owner of Hugo Holdings LLC, angel investor and board member of Hundy Inc., philanthropist, and husband to his ever-growing list of titles.

In each of these endeavors, Victor prides himself on taking risks and setting the bar high for others in the industry. After immigrating to the United States at a young age, he understands the unique challenges one may face when starting a business.

His advice? “At the beginning, it’s finding what to start, then how to start it. It seems there are a lot of ways to make money, so it can get overwhelming for someone to start. You can then keep learning each step of the way to keep growing.”

Victor suggests investing in an industry with certainty of success, rather than focusing on your personal interests. He notes, “A lot of people say find something you love first but in my experience, a lot of things you love can’t ever generate a profit so that is why people fail. If something starts making you a lot of money and inspires you to help others by magic, you will learn to love it.”

For Victor, success in the print industry has afforded him the opportunity to pursue his other passions. He explains, “In the print industry, there is a lot of room for new technology to come in, and it’s also a long-term, stable industry; that is what attracted me to it. There is a huge runway to do a lot of cool things in this business.”

Today, Victor’s mission is to build a community of one billion entrepreneurs who are dominating with OmniPrint International’s print-on-demand products. If his career thus far is any indication, he is well on his way to achieving this goal.

