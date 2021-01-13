NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 19: Victoria Beckham seen on the streets of Manhattan on June 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

In 2018 when the late 90s pop group Spice Girls announced that they were coming back for a much-talked-about reunion, fans were left feeling over the moon.

However, the news came with a bit of disappointment, while members Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm were confirmed for the reunion, Victoria Beckham had no plans to be a part of it.

At the time Mel B said:

“It’s just the four of us. I hope Victoria will join us at some point. It’d be a shame if she didn’t.”

Beckham who performed under the name Posh Spice has been asked several times why she chose not to be a part of that reunion and she has maintained that that chapter of her life is closed.

A reason for Posh’s decision may now be clearly understood as she explains in her letter in Vogue magazine.

She pointedly reminded the future Posh:

“While singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion.”

This “life-changing” realisation her vocation might not be as a pop singer (ahem) came after watching her pal Elton John perform Tiny Dancer in “as if it were the first time”.

She said his performance in Las Vegas “was like oxygen for him.” The realisation set her on a different path.

“It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl,” she wrote, and admitted it was “scary to close a chapter that defined” her for so many years.

Fans who still crave to see Posh perform again may still get the chance as this week, Mel C said she felt Victoria was “coming around” to the idea of rejoining her bandmates, after finding it “difficult” when pictures of the four piece’s 2019 reunion were “beamed all over the world” without her.

“We’re hoping. It was hard enough to bring her back,” Mel told Apple, adding: “We might have to get her hypnotised.”

In an October 2020 social media post, Beckham explained how she got the name Posh.

“I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls. I can’t say it would’ve been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice,” the former pop star wrote.

Only time will tell if Posh will ever return for a reunion.

Born Victoria Caroline Beckham, she now focuses her energy on fashion designing and is married to retired football star David Beckham.