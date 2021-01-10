Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama who recently got embroiled in a fight with Etinosa Idemudia has shared a video herself on a hospital bed battling the dreaded Coronavirus.
The actress who is on oxygen describes the virus as terrible, saying she’s thankful to God that it’s her rather than her children.
“COVID-19 is a terrible terrible virus. I can’t even explain. So exhausting. 3 weeks and still counting. I couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school. I would rather go through this than my children,” she says
