Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun have arrested some school pupils for modelling as Naira Marley.

Naira Marley is a Nigerian singer who is notable for sagging his trousers and fond of using phrases that are children-unfriendly.

The children were all packed in the holding area of an Amotekun branded truck.

In a video which has begun going viral, the children could be spotted begging for mercy, however, the pleas fell on deaf ears and they were taken away.

A lady could be heard describing the boys as criminals and also disclosed that they were apprehended in a bush modelling as Naira Marley.

As at the time of filing this report, The Street Journal cannot authoritatively say which state in the South West the incident occurred.

In reaction to the development, Naira Marley said he will love to meet the kids, adding that their arrest was child abuse.

“Guys look what’s happening in stupid Nigeria. How can you arrest school kids? This is child abuse. The teachers and this stupid uncles with guns need to get arrested.

“I want to meet all these kids I owe them, please help me with the name of the school or link me up with any of my Marlian Kids. Thanks. I wanna see the witch behind the camera self. Wtf is Amotekun self?? If they treat ur child like this, what would u do? Did u see the slap?? U calling someone child criminal?? Omoo I’m so angry, give me school name pls. I need to go there.” Naira Marley.

Watch the video below:

