Video: Chaos in Ghana Parliament as lawmakers rumble over sitting position

By
Ghana has made sure not to be left out of the early 2021 activities as the Ghanian Parliament gave a show for it.

Tension filled the Ghanian parliament on Wednesday, as MP-elect for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, comfortably sat on the laps of her colleague, Kwabena Akandoh, the MP-elect for Juaboso, after they engaged in a row over sitting position.

Akandoh explained while granting Newsmen interview that when Ursula party members entered the room and found that his party members were seated on the right-wing, they moved to the left but Ursula refused which led to a row.

