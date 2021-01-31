Following the clash between Oyo State indigenes and Fulani herdsmen over the atrocities being perpetrated by the latter, Nigerians have called on the government to beef up security.

This comes just as a commercial bus driver was recently ambushed by Boro Fulani herdsmen along the Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan expressway.

Videos from the scene which has begun circulating on several social media platforms showed the driver lying in his pool of blood with a few policemen present.

It was gathered that during the ambush, the Fulani herdsmen who bore sophisticated weapons, stripped the driver of his money, which was said to be about N65,000, and his phone before they escaped.

Onlookers at the scene lamented and wondered how his family was going to survive without him, while others complained about the poor security in the country.

It would be recalled that curfew was imposed in Igangan community on Friday as there were fears that Fulani herdsmen were planning a reprisal attack after a quit notice was served to them by popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

Following the expiration of the quit notice, Igboho and his supporters stormed the community to eject the Fulanis. During the invasion, the Seriki Fulani was ejected and his properties were torched.

