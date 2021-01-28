Popular clergyman, Wale Oke, has claimed that God killed a lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who was insistent on having sex with one of his daughters (in the faith) before he allows her to pass a course.

Wale Oke who is the founder of Christ Life Church, said this at a recent sermon, alleging that the late Head of Department failed the lady for two years.

“One of my daughters was being harassed. It was the University of Lagos. The lecturer was on her. He said he would manage to sleep with her before she would pass the course. A man old enough to be her father,” Pastor Wale Oke said.

“Very wicked evil man. And the girl said, ‘I’m a child of God. I’m born again’. And he asked, ‘You, know how many of you I’ve dealt with? You won’t leave my department. I will make sure you fail that course.’

“And the course is compulsory such that if you don’t pass, you can’t move on. He failed her the first time. She tried to fast and pray. Nothing changed. She failed her second time. By the rule, she would have to withdraw.

“She came to see me. How can one filthy old man want to sleep with my daughter because he’s a lecturer? I’ll forget I’m anointed and cut off your head. She started crying. I stood on my feet and said, ‘O God, judge this matter,’” the clergyman added.

Wale Oke, speaking further, alleged that a few weeks later, the lecturer was travelling in the company of another lady and he had an accident and died.

“Tears in my eyes. Don’t let a prophet pray against you. It’s very dangerous. Two years of her life had been wasted and the man still insisted. Two weeks after, the lecturer and a girl he was sleeping with had an accident,” he added.

“They died along Lagos-Ibadan express. My God killed him. True story. When they were going to appoint another head of department to replace this evil man, they appointed a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor,” Wole Oke said.

