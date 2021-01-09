Mr Philip Shaibu dancing at the Government House in Edo State following the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Federal High Court in Abuja on January 9, 2021.

It’s a happy day for Mr Philip Shaibu following the victory of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

In the video below, Shaibu who is the state deputy governor is seen dancing to a song titled ‘God Win’ after he got the news of the governor’s victory on Channels Television on Saturday.

This comes moments after the court dismissed the suit instituted against the governor by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a chieftain of the party, Williams Edobor, following the Edo State governorship election.

In his judgement, Justice Ahmed Mohammed said the plaintiffs relied on the photocopied document presented by Governor Obaseki without getting in touch with the university to verify the authenticity of the said certificate.

He stated that no iota of truth was brought before the court by the plaintiffs who alleged forgery, saying it was a criminal matter, but the claimants were unable to prove their case.

The judge held that the Deputy Registrar (Legal) of the University of Ibadan had given evidence in the suit that the university duly issued the certificate to Governor Obaseki.

He noted that the governor was duly and properly admitted to study Classics which was later renamed Classical Studies in 1976 and graduated in 1979.

According to Justice Mohammed, the plaintiffs failed to prove their allegations of forgery against Governor Obaseki and, thereby, the case is dismissed.

But the judge did not award any cost against the plaintiffs.