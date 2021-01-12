No fewer than 100 shops were razed in a fire incident at one of Abuja’s largest furniture markets situated in Kugbo.

Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all. Donate TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…