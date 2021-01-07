Condemning the violence at the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters in the strongest possible terms, vice president Mike Pence said violence never wins, freedom does, as congress returned to work on certifying Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden, The Independent reports.

In an unprecedented incident, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police on Wednesday, resulting in at least four casualties and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Biden’s victory in the November 3 presidential election.

“We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms, we grieve the loss of life in these hallowed halls, as well as the injuries suffered by those who defended our Capitol today and we will always be grateful to the men and women who stayed at their posts to defend this historic place, Pence said in his remarks as he presided over the resumption of the joint session of the congress, which was disrupted after the violence.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, You did not win, violence never wins, Freedom wins and this is still the people’s house.

“As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy, for even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism at this capitol, the elected representatives of the people of the United States have assembled again on the very same day to support and defend the constitution of the united states, Pence said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump slammed Pence for declining to illegally overthrow the results of the November 3 election, saying he lacks courage. The outgoing president’s remarks came after Pence presided over the Joint session of the congress to count and certify the election results, which was halted by the protesters.

