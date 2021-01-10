By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC Nigeria, has stated that 29 January is the deadline for the registration of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021-First Series.

This was disclosed over the weekend by the WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu who confirmed that the report from its Zonal WAEC office, Benin City, Edo state that announced the deadline for this year’s WASSCE from was true.

Part of the information read: “The West African Examinations Council invites potential candidates to register for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination ( WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021-First Series.

“Registration pins and information CDs can be obtained at WAEC office, Aduwawa Benin city, banks and accredited agents.

“Entry closes on January 29th, 2021. Registration fee is N3, 950, 00. “

Reacting to the release, Mr Ojijeogu explained that “The public announcement is from our WAEC Zonal offices, Benin City, Edo State. This information applies to Nigerians who want to sit for WASSCE this year. And the pin can be gotten from any WAEC office nearest to them.

Vanguard News Nigeria