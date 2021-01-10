Wagner College, a private school in the New York borough of Staten Island has revoked an honorary degree given to President Donald Trump.

Individuals including cabinet secretaries and institutions have distanced themselves from Trump since his supporters vandalized the US Capitol and disrupted congress during Wednesday’s certification of the electoral college count.

Wagner’s trustees met in a special session to review the honorary degree granted to Trump in 2004 and voted to rescind it.

A statement shared by the school read; “The Wagner college board of trustees met in a special session to review the honorary degree granted to Donald J. Trump in 2004. Today, the board voted to rescind that degree.

Trump spoke at the school’s graduation that year and appeared at the school with First Lady Melania Trump who was his fiancee at that time. The president was at the height of his fame with the first season of the apprentice and was well-received.

Donald Trump has been granted five honorary degrees in his lifetime from Lehigh University in 1988, from Wagner College in 2004, from Robert Gordon University in Scotland in 2010 and from Liberty University, which granted honorary degrees to Mr Trump on two occasions in 2012 and 2017.

But as of today, only one of those institutions, Liberty University, has not revoked the honorary degrees originally granted to Mr Trump.

Like this: Like Loading...