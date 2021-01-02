Foremost family entertainment TV channel, wapTV, has disclosed that it has completed a ground-breaking acquisition of the broadcast rights of over 500 hours of English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba movies produced by prominent Nigerian film-makers.

This new batch of movies, which features top-notch performances by some of the nation’s biggest stars such as, Genevieve Nnaji, Ali Nuhu, Sola Sobowale, Chinwetalu Agu, Mercy Johnson, Richard Mofe Damijo, Regina Daniels, Femi Adebayo, Ini Edo, Ramsey Nouah, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Yul Edochie, Nadia Buari, Aki & Pawpaw, Funke Akindele, Sani Danja, Patience Ozokwor, Desmond Elliot, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Nkem Owoh, Mercy Aigbe, Jide Kosoko, Tonto Dikeh, and many others, commenced airing yesterday.

Commenting on the new development, the Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga, said: “Since we launched in 2012, wapTV has stayed true with our promise to provide our viewers with the very best indigenous content, suitable for the whole family.”

These hundreds of fresh movies are proudly-made-in-Nigeria content which is preferred by our viewers because it is more relatable, relevant, and ultimately more enjoyable.”

The multiple-award-winning TV channel is broadcasted to millions of families across Nigeria and several African countries through an extensive network of all major digital TV platforms including DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275, and MyTV.