Warri Wolves recorded their first win of 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, campaign after they laboured to a 1 – 0 win over Adamawa United on Sunday in Ozoro.

The Seasiders, playing their first match of the season at home, dominated play in the early exchanges.

In spite of the huge ball possession they enjoyed in the opening stage of the encounter, Warri Wolves lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

William Sunday and John-Paul Chinedu were particularly guilty of fluffing the few scoring chances that came during the opening half, as Adamawa United threw more men behind the ball in their own half and relied on counter-attacking moves.

On resumption of the second half, Warri Wolves doubled their efforts in pushing for a goal, as they started to create clear-cut scoring chances.

However, it was Adamawa United that almost went ahead in the 76th minute when Adam Yakubu connected with the ball perfectly inside the box and it was going in before Pwadadi Bulus managed to dive and gather the ball.

In the 83rd minute, Warri Wolves deservedly went ahead against the run of play. Uche Iruahialam made a solo run from midfield and sent a fine shot from the edge of the box inside the net through outstretched hands of Adamawa United’s goalkeeper, Victor Philemon.

That solitary effort was all that Warri Wolves needed to record their win of the 2020/2021 NPFL campaign.

