A woman residing in Ugbuwangwe area of Warri South local government area, Delta State, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly killing the father of her children.

Residents of the community alleged that the woman used the heel of her shoe to hit the man on Friday afternoon while confronting him about his womanizing ways. The man who was simply identified as Sylvester allegedly slumped and died on the spot.

The state Police Public relations officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya stated that nobody had come forward to report the case but the woman was arrested for two reasons.

The PPRO told Vanguard, “We arrested her to keep her in protective custody. And then two so that we can find her whenever she is needed.

“The woman has made some confessions to the Police about the incident. But nobody from the family or around has come to report the matter.

“So we are going on with the statement of the woman that she didn’t use her shoe on him till we get anything different. The investigation is on.”

The spokesman said the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue. While it is not known if the man was legally or traditionally married to the woman, sources said the lady and the man who is in his forties had two children and had been living together.

“I don’t know if they had fulfilled all marriage rites but they have children. and have been living together.

“The wife as we call her used the heel of her shoe to hit the husband’s head from the back and he slumped and died. She accused him of extramarital affairs.

“His corpse is in the mortuary now as we speak. And the wife has been arrested”, a member of the community said.

