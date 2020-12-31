Editorial

Professor Itse Sagay has given his country a substance of himself, and a worthy one at that. At 80, which he turned on December 20, 2020, he is still in the trenches for law and justice. He is one of the rare breeds of lawyers who has straddled theory and practice, action and thinking, and he has managed to also become an authority among those who know. He is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The story is told that he wanted to be a medical doctor, and that ambition was alive when he was in his teenage years after he completed his secondary school education at the prestigious Government College, Ughelli. But a visit to the parliament in Lagos deprived him of the dream of a stethoscope. It was his witness of the doings of the leader of opposition in the First Republic in Lagos, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Awolowo, ever the systematic thinker whose material often blazed with rigour and research, with elocution of grace and aplomb, made a deep and eternal impression on the young Sagay.

Awolowo was a lawyer, and Sagay thought that if law made this man such a genius of presentation, he was going to abandon the fantasy of a hospital ward for the peroration of a court room. And that he did. He decided to study law, and became one of the pioneer law students at the then University of Ife – now, for irony, named Obafemi Awolowo University. He was the first Nigerian to graduate with a second class upper degree in a Nigerian university in law. At the Nigerian Law School he won the prize for best performance in revenue law and best overall performance at the Bar Examinations.

The influence of Awolowo did not only make him a lawyer but also sowed the seed of a political animal. He formed the Action Group youth wing on the campus, and he worked with some of his avid fellow students to turn it into a success. The main party entrusted them with campaign funds and infrastructure. Sagay, an Itsekiri, learned a smattering of Yoruba during those barnstorming in the First Republic.

But he did not delve into politics after his Ife sojourn as a student. He proceeded to King’s College, Cambridge, where he obtained his master’s degree and doctorate. He returned to Ife, where he traipsed up in a tranquil career that made him even head the law faculty until he was asked to create a new law faculty at the University of Benin. That was when the quiet of his career wove into a storm.

There, under the vice-chancellor, Grace Alele-Williams, he suffered persecution as a chieftain of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Benin. He was bullied out of campus by the then military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, his belongings and family left in the rain. He challenged this in court and had his day. He returned to campus after the storm and victory twice until he decided he wanted to focus on private practice.

Today, while he runs a law office in Lagos, his books are being read both at the universities as well as in chambers across the country. He is an authority in the law of torts. His book has become a metaphor for his name. Students now say, “I want my Sagay. Can I borrow your Sagay?” Some of the prominent Nigerian lawyers and public servants went through him, one of whom is the Minister of Works and Housing, Babajide Raji Fashola SAN).

He is today engaged in a war of corruption, and says he is going to spend the next phase of his life battling corruption in the judiciary, especially among judges. He is still criticised today for not excoriating the Buhari government for tales of corruption. He insists the President is above board and his performance in that regard is understated.