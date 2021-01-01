Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has kicked off 2021 with the release of a new song “Anyone,” which he says would set the tone for a new year full of hope.

Bieber, 26, dropped the track and accompanying video at midnight, January 1, after premiering it during his T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber on Thursday night.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said of the release.

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

The music video which was directed by Colin Tilley, sees Bieber as a boxer with actress Zoey Deutch as his lover. It is noteworthy that Bieber covered his tattoo for the music video:

Watch “Anyone” below:



