WizKid and Burna Boy in “Ginger” music video | Image: YouTube

Wizkid has shared the music video to his Burna Boy-assisted hit song “Ginger”.

“Ginger” is the third single from Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album which dropped back in October last year. The song, which swings between Afrobeats and dancehall, has the Nigerian superstar duo going back and forth on the catchy chorus.

The Meji Alabi-directed video sees Wizkid and Burna surrounded by beautiful women and a fairly vintage car on top which they played the Ayo game with pearls, in what seems like an industrial art installation.

Watch “Ginger” below:





Made in Lagos is Wizkid’s fourth studio album. It was released on October 30, 2020, and features guest appearances from British artists Skepta and Ella Mai, American R&B singer H.E.R., Jamaican artists Projexx and Damian Marley, and Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Tems, Tay Iwar and Terri.

Within one week of release, Made in Lagos broke several African streaming records. It became the first African album to debut on the Spotify Global Album chart, and within the top ten at that. The album surpassed 100 million streams across five platforms nine days after release.