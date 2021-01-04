Editorial

The world is once again in the full grip of the coronavirus disease that has wreaked so much havoc in all parts of the world. Rating it a pandemic seems an understatement accepted only because scientists have not come up with a more apt description. The most advanced countries have since been exposed as weaklings when it comes to the disease. Presidents, prime ministers and senior government officials have been wheeled to hospitals when home treatment became insufficient. Here in Nigeria, some of the high and mighty have lost the battle.

Yet, in this contest that the mighty at home and abroad, including medical doctors, scientists and healthcare workers have had lives snuffed out of them, governments at the centre and the states have failed in adequately preparing for the second wave of the disease. Beyond predicting that the virus was capable of mutating and hitting the world with a more deadly variant, Nigerian governments at the federal and state levels failed to prepare early enough. Most of the officials are now lamenting that the disease is now here, while the people who had been made to believe that it was all over are not ready to accept the reality. Only a few now comply with COVID-19 protocols.

In realisation that the United Kingdom is the new epicenter or nursery of the virus, the world was swift to cut air links with the European country. Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, Russia, China, among others, told Britain to take care of the ailment before flights with it could resume. Other countries like the United States of America and South Africa have also been identified as hotbeds of the new variant, a more virulent variant that spreads so fast, thus receiving the same treatment. But, in all this, Nigeria has failed to take the preventive measure. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) at the head of managing national response to tackling the pandemic has said Nigeria is still studying the situation and may come up with similar measures if need be. This is not sufficiently reassuring for a country that barely managed to cope with a more lenient variant during the first wave. It is worth recalling that the disease was originally imported into the country from Europe; indeed Italy. The index case was able to penetrate the national tent because the authorities succumbed to the sentiment that the economy could not cope with a sealing of the airspace. By the time we woke up to the inevitability of the measure, it was too late. The carelessness was to cost us so many lives, resources and jobs. Vitality was sucked out of the economy and the health facilities were so grossly overwhelmed that patients nursing other ailments had to be ignored.

The PTF has warned that the second wave is now fully with us and could make January a difficult month. But, what has been put in place to curb the spread and treat those that may come down with it? Testing centres are still too few for our population. Thus far, only about one million people have been tested in the country, despite the promise in April that two million would have been tested by June, last year. This is not the way to go. Massive testing has become inevitable. Even now that vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation are available, we have been caught flat footed. From lack of storage facilities, to paucity of funds and poor administrative skills to be included among the first countries to benefit from the vaccine, the country is simply unprepared. This is unfortunate and the National Assembly and non-governmental bodies acting on behalf of the people should put pressure on the Federal Government to do the needful fast. The 2021 budget has no provision for purchase of the vaccine the cost of which the Minister of Health, Dr. Ehanire, put at almost N400bn. How the figure was arrived at, which of the vaccines and how it would be procured have not been explained.

This is one issue on which the public cannot afford to be timid. The government must be made to wake up to its responsibility. Now.