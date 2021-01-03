General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Says fear kills most people

By Olayinka Latona

The General Oversees of the Redeemed Christian church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Sunday marvel if the ravaging COVID-19 attacks people only in the night.

Adeboye made the statement during the church’s new year special thanksgiving service held at the National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

Pointing to government directives in some states that churches should not hold cross overnight services, daddy G.O who took almost 10 minutes before his sermon to explain reasons the church did not hold her annual crossover service in their different parishes said he was wondering if COVID-19 is a ‘witch that fly in the night’.

In his words: “I find it funny because nobody has told us yet that Coronavirus attack people at night. I am talking to you my children. Nobody is telling us that Coronavirus is a witch because it is only witches who fly at night. And if Coronavirus is a witch, then it means it can hear.

“The authority In government, the authority in The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN said that the cross over service should be held from 10 pm and another one said 11 pm and I said let’s agree that we close in our home. Because it’s all funny to me. Crossover by 10 pm on December 31, that is crossing over to 2020, God forbid bad thing. We decided that we stay in our homes and crossover proper.”

The cleric however stated that it is important for the church to obey government orders.

He said: “I do not say be careless. Wear your mask. We are particular about hygiene. Keep watching your hands. Do social distancing as much as possible. Obey the government. Wash your hands.”

Pastor Adeboye also observed that what is killing people most is fear: ‘There is fear in the air. Fear is a killer. Some people will die of hypertension because they are afraid. Coronavirus may not come near them at all, but fear can kill them’ he said.

