Akin Aboluwade

The Police Public Relations Officer, in the Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the news was aimed at maligning the integrity of the police.

The statement read in parts, “The attention of the police command has been drawn to the news making the rounds about the refused admittance of robbery suspects brought into Mokola and Iyaganku divisional detention facilities by the Amotekun operatives.

As a disciple in the school of community policing, I have severally made it clear on many occasions that both organisations are striving towards

towards the same goal of combating crime with adequate development of human and material resources.

“However, a fusion at its early stage could be fractious due to differences in policies and Modus Operandi, which when carefully evaluated, is the cause of the wrong information.

“The Nigeria Police Force as an organisation is jurisdiction sensitive and structured in such a way that offences committed in a particular Area of Responsibility cannot be treated in another.

“This is done for efficiency and accountability sake. The original site of the robbery as gathered by the officers on duty as at the time of the case transfer is Iwo Road area under the responsibility of Agodi Division.

“Investigation also revealed that no case of armed robbery has been reported in the Division or its environ as at or prior to that time; this is a course to look into and to do so, the enforcement of jurisdictional policing must be observed.

“The Amotekun operatives had earlier visited Mokola Division where they were advised by the receiving officers that the Division with the AOR to best handle the case is Iyaganku.

“Upon getting to Iyaganku Division, the officers there, after critically analysing the story and taking its origin into consideration, did not reject the suspects, but directed that the suspects be taken to Agodi Division, a directive that was disregarded which led to the misconception making the rounds.’’ The statement read that some suspects who are arrested and brought to the station by the local security operatives were usually brought in bad health conditions and, were therefore not admissible for detention.

“The message was to create to the public imagery that the police was uncooperative towards jointly combating crime with Amotekun. We did not reject any suspect.