An Igbo youth group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has expressed sadness over the death of former Military governor of old Imo and Lagos States, Rear Admiral (retired) Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu, saying that Igbo and Nigeria have lost a genuine patriot.

Expressing shock over Kanu’s death the group said: “it is a loss too many; indeed we have lost a rare gem”.

“The demise of this great man of honour and integrity signifies an end of an important era in the annals of this country. Though a retired military officer who reached an enviable height in his chosen career, he was committed to the ethics and tenet of democracy.

“The likes of Ndubuisi Kanu were the proverbial hewers of wood and drawers of water who laboured hard for the strong foundation upon which our dear democracy was erected.

“As a NADECO chieftain, he was there in the thick of all the struggles, discussions and negotiations during the transition from the military era to democratic rule. He was never found wanting.

“The demise of Ndubuisi Kanu has left a huge vacuum in our national life. He will be sorely missed. Ndubuisi did his best in the service of the people as a former military administrator of former Imo and Lagos States, politician and activist.

“We pray the family to take solace in the fact that the late elder statesman lived a good life which made a great impact not only on his immediate family but the nation at large”, the group said in a statement signed by President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem and the Secretary-General, Comrade Kanice Igwe.

