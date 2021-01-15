By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Thursday, said it received over 580,000 COVID-19 related phone calls between March and December, 2020.

The Centre, whose mandate include “leading the preparedness, detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks and public health emergencies” disclosed this in a statement, titled: ‘NCDC Announces 6232 as Short Code for Public Enquiries’

The health agency described the quick code as a strategic tool for its surveillance and risk communications activities.

Unveiled in partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the short code requires no charges, and it enables Nigerians have access verified information on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

NCDC’s Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, was quoted as saying, “Between March and December 2020, the NCDC Connect Centre received over



580,000 COVID-19 related phone calls.

“The short code number ‘6232’ will be used alongside the existing toll free number – ‘0800 9700 0010’, with a gradual phase-out of the existing toll free number.

“The NCDC remains strongly committed to work with relevant government institutions and partners to protect the health of Nigerians.”

According to the statement, the short code can also be used to obtain verified information on other infectious diseases

“We urge the public to use the short code responsibly, in accessing verified information on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”

