A 30-year-old murder suspect, Tajudeen Monsuru, arrested in connection with the Iwo ritual killings, yesterday, revealed that proceeds from sales of human parts were often used to drink beer with his friends.

Speaking with journalists when he was paraded by the Osun State Police Command alongside other suspected criminals in Osogbo, Osun State, he disclosed that he has killed two persons, including his girlfriend, Alani Mutiyat, before.

“We strangle our victims to death after gaining their trust. Most times, we sleep together at night and later strangle them before daybreak and cut their body into pieces for sale.

“After selling their parts to clerics, who need them, I use the proceed to enjoy myself and drink beer sometimes. I had killed my girlfriend before and one other young man brought to my place by Akeem. I don’t feel anything while killing them.”

Meanwhile, one of his accomplices, Hamzat Akeem, 25, who confessed to luring his friend, Gafari, to Monsuru’s place, where he was strangled to death, said he was given N5,000 for the role, while Awayewasere Yusuf, 37, claimed he bought a human head for money-making at the rate of N20,000.

Also, Lukman Garuba, 31, said he bought human flesh from Monsuru for money-making ritual at the cost of N2,000.

Also, one Mariam Musa was paraded for poisoning her co-wife’s 3-year-old son, Rokeeb, December 26, 2020.

The pregnant Mariam, who is the first wife, said her husband, Musa, showered more love on the second wife and her son because she has no male child.

According to her, we used to eat from the same plate but now he has been treating me with disdain because I don’t have a male child. That is why I poisoned the child. After all, I became very jealous but I didn’t mean to kill him.

However, the police said the child was taken to Muslim Hospital, Ede where he later died December 31, 2020.

Earlier, the state Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, disclosed that the command rescued seven persons kidnapped by unknown gunmen in two separate kidnapping operations in the state.

He said the two separate kidnapping operations took place on December 29 and 30, 2020.

According to him, in the December 30 incident, 12 passengers travelling to Offa, Kwara State en-route Osun in a Volkswagen bus were kidnapped at Asi, along Oyan Road in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state around 5 pm.

He said the kidnappers later released six victims while the remaining six were held captives while their families were contacted for ransom.

