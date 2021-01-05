Mariam Musa alleged of killing her step son

I bought human head N20, 000 suspect

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A murder suspect, Tajudeen Monsuru, 30, involved in Iwo ritual killings has confessed that proceeds from sales of human parts are used to drink beer during his leisure hours.

Fielding questions from journalists while he was paraded along with other suspected criminals at the State Police Command Headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday, he said he has two persons, including his girlfriend, Alani Mutiyat.

He admitted to strangling his victims to death after gaining their trust.

“We strangle our victims to death after gaining their trust. Most times, we sleep together at night and deep into the night strangle them before daybreak and cut their body into pieces for sales.

“After selling their parts to clerics who need it, I use the proceed to enjoy myself and drink beer sometimes. I had killed my girlfriend before and one other young man brought to my place by Akeem. I don’t feel anything while killing them,” he said.

Meanwhile one of his accomplice, Hamzat Akeem, 25, who confessed to luring his friend, Gafari, to Monsuru’s place, where he was strangled to death said he was given N5000 for the role, while Awayewasere Yusuf, 37, claimed he bought a human head for money-making at the rate of N20,000.

Also, Lukman Garuba, 31 said he bought human flesh from Monsuru for a money-making ritual at the cost of N2,000.

Earlier, the State Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode disclosed that the command rescued seven persons kidnapped by unknown gunmen in two separate kidnapping operations in the state.

He disclosed that the two separate kidnapping operations took place on December 29 and 30, 2020.

According to him, in the December 30 incident, 12 passengers traveling to Offa, Kwara State en route Osun in a Volkswagen bus were kidnapped at Asi, along Oyan road in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state around 5 pm.

He said the kidnappers later released 6 victims while the remaining six were held captives while their families were contacted for ransom.

However, a combined team of Anti-kidnapping, Joints Task Force and other vigilante group combed the forest areas in the town forcing the kidnappers to release the six victims while two kidnap suspects, Idris Quadri, 25 and Okanlawon Quadri, 28 were arrested by the team on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Similarly, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, a family of five traveling from Abuja to Lagos State were kidnapped by seven suspected herdsmen bearing AK47 rifles and cutlasses at Igbelajewa area of Ijebu-Jesa around 9:30 pm.

“Four of the victims were released to inform the family members of the incident, while a suspect was whisked away into the bush. The suspects later through a phone call demanded ransom but the intensive effort of the police and other vigilante group forced the kidnappers to release the victim, but there is no arrest yet.

“However, the combined effort of Anti-kidnapping units of the police, Joints Task Force and another vigilante group at forest areas in Oyan led to the arrest of two suspects while effort has been intensified to arrest other suspects”, said Olokode.

Also, one Mariam Musa was paraded for poisoning her co-wife’s 3-year-old son, Rokeeb on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Mariam, who was pregnant and the first wife said her husband, Musa showered more love on the second wife and her son than he did to her because she had no male child.

According to her, we use to eat from the same plate but now he has been treating me with disdain because I didn’t have a male child that is why I poisoned the child because I became very jealous but I didn’t mean to kill him.

However, the police said the child was taken to Muslim Hospital, Ede where he later died on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

