One in every six persons (16 per cent) tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria in the past two weeks tested positive for the virus, indicating how far the virus has spread. This is significantly higher than the average of one in ten persons since Nigeria recorded its first case of the virus in February last year.

Also, Nigeria in the past two weeks set two new weekly infections record after reporting over 15,000 new cases in two weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES’ review of official data shows that between Sunday and Saturday (December 27- January 9), the first two weeks of 2021, Nigeria recorded 15,937 new cases.

In the first week, which included the last four days of 2020 (December 27-January 2), there were 6,037 cases, a 6.5 per cent increase over the previous week’s (December 20-26) figure of 5,643, which was the third-highest weekly record.

Last week (January 3-9), 9,900 new cases were reported, representing a 39 per cent increase from the previous week’s figure of 6,037 and second highest weekly record. The 9,900 recorded last week is the highest weekly figure ever.

Over the two weeks, the country tested 100,345 persons, which implies that one in every six tests in the period came back positive.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, over a million (1,025,560) samples were collected for testing.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the increase is the result of factors which include increased local and international travels, business and religious activities with minimal compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

While some states have announced restrictions ranging from ban on gatherings and curfews to curb the spread, the federal government also placed travel restrictions on 100 passengers for non-compliance with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.

Passengers arriving in the country are required to self-isolate and carry out a COVID-19 test seven days after arrival but a recent report by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that some passengers failed to comply.

Nevertheless, the NCDC and sister agencies have intensified efforts in enlightening Nigerians on the essence of the safety precautions.

Deaths, recoveries rise too

Further analysis also showed that the number of fatalities and recoveries increased in the past two weeks.

Nigeria recorded 98 deaths in the two weeks – 50 in the first week and 48 in the second.

There were 29 deaths in the week preceding the period.

