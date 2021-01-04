An official of the Southwest Security Network in Oyo State, otherwise known as Amotekun, has reportedly shot and injured a policeman, identified as Fatai Yekini.

Yekini, a special police constable attached to Ojongbodu Police Station, was shot by the Amotekun officer, Ibrahim Ogundele, at the Sanga area in Oyo town on Saturday.

The Amotekun officer was said to have opened fire on the policeman when the police team from Ojongbodu arrived at the scene of a New Year carnival to drive those gathered there away.

The incident was said to have happened around 3pm on Saturday.

It was gathered that the Amotekun official was arrested and had been put in police custody while the injured cop was said to be receiving treatment in hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident. He said, “This happened when policemen at Ojongbodu Division, Oyo were responding to calls to dislodge recalcitrant youths staging carnival after several warnings that such should not be staged.

“The Amotekun personnel has since been arrested and currently being investigated at Ojongbodu Police station.

Only late last year, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, accused the security agency of killing a year four student of the University of Ibadan, Akolade Gbadebo and had threatened fire and brimstone for the continuous silence of the agency as well as that of the state governor.

The student was shot while students at a UI campus affiliated with the Federal College of Education in Oyo town were having fun.

However, the Commandant, Olayinka Olayanju, a retired colonel, of the security agency, denied that its operatives killed a student.

He said his men had an encounter with a three-man robbery gang, neutralised its leader and handed the two surviving members to the Atiba Police Station in Oyo town.

