By Esther Onyegbula

For the country and Lagos State, in particular, to battle the Covid-19 virus to a halt, there is a need for drivers and commuters to abide by all safety guidelines.

To this end, officials of the Vehicle Inspectorate Services, VIS, Lagos State, will from next week continue its mass sensitisation and enforcement of the use of face masks and maintaining social distance for drivers and commuters in the state.

The enforcement, according to the Director of the VIS Lagos, Engr. Akin Fashola, is to ensure that the state is not forced into another lockdown.

Speaking with journalists in his office on Friday, Engr. Fashola said: “Covid-19 is real and it is deadly. Nobody should joke with it or say it is not real.

“The disease does not maim but kills, so why will people not use face masks and obey all the safety guidelines like maintaining social distance, washing of hands regularly and going to hospitals when they are sick?

“We can defeat this virus seeing that it is better and less costly to obey all the safety guidelines than to lockdown the country.

“We do not want Lagos State to be locked down for a second time, therefore we will begin our second phase of mass enforcement and sensitisation of drivers, especially commercial drivers and commuters to ensure the use of face masks, observe social distance in the vehicles and other safety rules.”

Addressing misconceptions promoting non-adherence to safety measures, Engr. Fashola said: “Some people feel the government is punishing them when they are told to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

“But what will the government gain from that? People say Covid-19 is not an African disease but this second wave is even deadlier and its kills faster. When others say that Covid-19 is not their portion, then whose portion is it?

“It is wise to abide by all the safety rules so that the disease will not be their portion, which should be a personal responsibility to stay alive.

“Commercial drivers should not put gain or profit above health safety by conveying people in overcrowded vehicles.

“It is only those alive that can eat. So it is wise to adjust and comply with the COVID-19 safety guidelines and live long. Wear your face masks, and observe all the safety rules so the government will not be forced to lock down the state a second time

“As an agency, we do not want the state to be locked down, therefore we will continue to work with other stakeholders to enforce government directives aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19”.

Vanguard News Nigeria