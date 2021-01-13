Ganduje

…Drags KANSIEC to court

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kawankwasiyya faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kano state has insisted that it will not participate in the oncoming Local Government elections in the state even as the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC has announced that the party is going to participate.

This was declared by the chairman of the party Shehu Sagagi, of the Kwankwasiyya faction while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

Sagagi also stated that the party has sued the state electoral body for contempt while insisting that it should not recognise the other faction of the party as demanded by a court order.

“The chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission is either ignorant of the extant laws or he is just behaving like a politician.

“The faction claiming that they will participate in the coming local government elections earlier took the party to court in Kano. On their request again, they transferred the case to Abuja before a vacation judge, Justice Taiwo O Taiwo of the Federal High Court and he gave his ruling non the 2nd of October 2020.

“That the National Executive Committee has the power to appoint, and whoever has the power to appoint has the power to reappoint and therefore dismissed their request. Which means the law recognises only the leadership of the then caretaker committee under honourable Danladi Muhammad. They also conducted am election committee sent an election petition committee which they all got their jobs and were elected on the 12th of January 2121.

“Put that aside, even if they disagree with that everyone is aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission has the supervisory power over all the political parties in Nigeria. If the chairman of KANSIEC has any doubt, let him write a letter to the INEC to seek clarification. But they are not after that. They are trying muscle us and we are not cowards” he stated

On the steps they intend to take concerning the position of the KANSIEC recognising the other faction of the PDP, the chairman declared that their faction is ready to go to Supreme Court if it so requires.

“We call on the judiciary to save this situation. We have presently filed a case of contempt against the person that is parading himself as chairman, and also the chairman of KANSIEC.

“We have also filed before the court whether KANSIEC has the right to accept a candidate other than the one from the legally recognized executive of the party. This is what we want the court to determine” he stated.

