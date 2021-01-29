Daytime talk show host, Wendy Williams disclosed that she once had a one night stand with Wu-Tang clan member, Method Man.

Ahead of the debut of her film and documentary, Williams who chatted with DJ Suss One recalled taking the Wu-Tang Clan member back to her penthouse after a night at the club.

The talk show host who has been open about her drug abuse past, also disclosed that the story won’t be included in her upcoming film.

She said; “I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand.

“He’ll deny it, maybe not. It wasn’t in the movie because he is still very angry at me for being me, for telling the truth. It was one night, we were in the club a fight broke out and gunshots broke out, the fight was ridiculous and the whole Wu-Tang was there but it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that’s where I go to observe everything because I was by myself.

“He goes, Yo, Wendy! Because he’d been on the show before and he was f’**ked up. I smelled the weed, he rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the police came in. I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, you wanna come over? And he said yeah, I’ll follow you.

Williams then described how they snuck out of the club, got into her SUV, and drove to her penthouse in Jersey City. When Suss One asked if they went all the way, she replied, Yes!

She said; “People didn’t even realize at the time that it was Wendy and the leader of the biggest group in the world that just left. We got to my penthouse in Jersey City where I bathed him in my jacuzzi tub and smoked more weed, you know, that was back in the coke days.

“I don’t remember what he did, I’m not gonna implicate him on that.”

Before hosting ‘The Wendy Williams Show’, she worked as a radio host beginning in the late 80s.

It, however, appears that those aforementioned events may have taken place between 2001 when Meth married his wife, Tamika Smith and 2006 when Meth blasted Wendy for publicly disclosing his wife’s health issues which she had been keeping as a secret from her family.

