…people with disabilities too

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government, yesterday, said that it was trying its best to ensure that over two million Nigerians displaced as a result of insurgency, communal clashes, armed banditry, among others were given support.

The government also assured those living with disability that they would be given more political appointments in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to give them sense of belonging.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk disclosed this when she led some members of people with disabilities on a thank-you visit to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said: “Today is s a very important day for us and the disability community. We are here on a thank-you visit to Mr President. First, for his support on the issues of persons with disabilities in this country.

“You may recall that in January 2019, Mr President assented to the bill on the prohibition and discrimination against persons with disabilities in this country. That was the first milestone. Mr President also graciously appointed the chairman, board members and the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“So, this is a visit to demonstrate our appreciation and our commitment to the administration of President Buhari.”

Speaking on the key take aways from the visit, she said, “You may recall that APC (All Progressives Congress) is the first party to have made provisions for persons with disabilities in their ward, local government, state and national levels since inception.”

“Also, that was followed by the fulfillment of Mr President’s campaign promise to the disabilities community, where he promised to sign the disabilities Act when he comes on board. That has been done and the commission has been created.

“So the next step is for Mr President to issue an executive order for compliance with this act, especially in the area of access, where most of our public and private buildings are not really friendly to persons with disabilities.

“So, this is an appeal we have made to Mr President and we are hopeful that he will direct both public and private buildings in this country should comply with this provision.”

