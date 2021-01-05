Pretoria (South Africa) — Former South African Ambassador to Cuba and Chief of Staff in the office of ANC Secretary General, Phatse Justice Piitso, adressed an Open Letter to Joe Biden, Friday 1 January, calling on the US President elect to set things right and help end the illegal occupation of Western Sahara by Morocco.

In this letter in which he brought up issues related to Cuba, Venezuela and Palestine, Ambassador Justice Piitso recalled President-elect Joe Bide of the last colony in Africa, Western Sahara, stressing that “Africa is not complete without the independence of the state of the Saharawi people.”

He asserted that “historical necessity entrust us with the inalienable revolutionary task to ensure that the peace loving people of West Sahara are liberated from the bastion of Moroccan colonialism,” considering that “the international community has the responsibility to bring to an end the brutality of the Moroccan government against the people of Saharawi.”

“We call on the international community to do what is right for the people of West Sahara, and their freedom and dignity. They deserve freedom of association, the freedom of movement and expression,” Ambassador Justice Piitso wrote.

The peaceful resolution of the conflict in Western Sahara “will be at the best interest of international peace and security. The world has come to change to give meaning to what freedom and equality represents,” the South African diplomat indicated.

“There is not a nobler a cause than to give freedom to the last remaining colony on the African continent,” he concluded on Western Sahara.

The South African diplomat addressed this open letter, to the US President-elect “to implore upon you (Biden), that in the responsibility entrusted to you by the majority of the people of the great American nation, that you change what the past history could not change.”

With this letter, Ambassador Phatse Justice Piitso, adds his voice to many other American and international notable politicians and diplomats such as the former US Secretary of State, James Baker III, Ambassadors John Bolton and Christopher Ross, in addition to US Senators and Congressmen, Jim Inhofe, Patrick Leahy, and many other American politicians and intellectuals, who strongly criticized the decision by outgoing US President, Donald Trump, to recognized the Moroccan illegal occupation in Western Sahara in exchange of Moroccan normalization of diplomatic ties with Israel to the detriment to the Palestinian legitimate rights.

Similar opposition to Trump’s stand was also voiced by the UN, AU, EU, in addition to members of the UN Security Council and many countries, political parties, Trade-unions and decision-makers from all political tendencies.