Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho earlier today, addressed a crowd at Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State at the expiration of his ultimatum for Fulani herdsmen to leave.

Igboho who accused Fulani herdsmen of being behind criminal activities in the area, was received by hundreds of youths after he arrived the town.

Igboho also alleged that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought nothing good for the South-West except social vices.

“The Fulani have gone, we have sent them out of our land and they cannot come back again. Kidnappers cannot rule over us, they can’t take over our land from us. It belongs to us; they should stop threatening,” Igboho began.

“Those who live with us peacefully; we are not fighting them but how will a visitor claim one’s house from him. If you live with us in peace, we have no problem with you but if you decide to kidnap and kill us, we don’t want you here. I assure Yoruba people, particularly those in Oyo State, that there is no danger.

“This one we have started here in Oyo State will not end here. We are going to other parts of the South-West. Tell Fulani herdsmen in Ekiti State, Ondo State and Osun States; in fact, in all South-West states that they should get ready for us because we are coming”

Addressing Buhari, Igboho said, “Buhari should come and evacuate his people from our land, we don’t want them again. They are just punishing the youths; they have turned us to nothing, why? The educated youth don’t have jobs, nothing, the gain now is to kill and kidnap us. We are still on the unemployment issue, we have accepted our fate, should we not be in peace and enjoy security again? It’s enough.”

Like this: Like Loading...