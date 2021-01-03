Paul Ade-Adeleye

On November 23 last year, a grim auction took place in Lagos State, conducted by the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences and attended by a motley crowd of spectators and participants. The products for sale had been 44 vehicles impounded from various traffic offenders in Lagos State. The traffic offenders themselves had been on hand to purchase the vehicles, but more often than not, their purchasing power was simply overcome by that of others keen on purchasing the vehicles. The Task Force, sources report, are still very much in the business of impounding people’s vehicles and overseeing the sales of same at auctions managed with the utmost promptitude. What formed the legal basis of auctioning people’s cars and the morality of purchasing at such an auction?

Firstly, a traffic offender is a wrongdoer. Such an individual has violated the law and must make amends within the ambit of the law. The law, for its part, must be the vehicle of justice, not injustice. Only this way can the society and the law coexist in harmony of purpose. The cars were forfeited to the Lagos State Government at the munificence of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court). This was in line with Section 7 of the Traffic Law of Lagos State (2020). Unfortunately, questions arise on the execution of this Traffic Law. The Task Force waltzed with casuistry by saying that the auctioning of the vehicles was not punitive but corrective. The most notorious and incorrigible violators of traffic laws in Lagos State remain Danfo drivers. Their unchecked liberties undermine the justice in impounding and auctioning private vehicles.

Is there proof that both the Task Force and the mobile court understand all the nuances of traffic offence? One of the victims argued that he was directed to drive against traffic by a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official to ease traffic and that his arrest shocked him. Was justice really served at the mobile courts? Despite entreaties for mercy by the owners of the cars auctioned, apathetic participants simply raised bids for the vehicles till they were too expensive for the owners, who were regular Lagosians. Where was conscience and where were ethics? The Task Force may be the heroes for now, but they may have to pause a little to wonder whether they are not feeding the same beast in people that leads to insurrections of all kinds. People find moral excuses to diminish empathy and further their own private interests. Maybe Daniel Defoe was again right when he argued that “in things we wish, ’tis easy to deceive; what we would have, we willingly believe.”