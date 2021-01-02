By Olushola Victor

The idea of judging a book by its cover is increasingly looking outdated as certain people now mock the popular axiom.

Two recent cases are top Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, and the chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo. Though their lifestyles can sometimes appear controversial, their love for their kids and desire to give them quality lives is not in doubt.

When Pasuma took to his official Instagram account page some days ago to share a lovely photo of his daughter, Opeyemi, and seized the medium to announce that she had become an American Naval officer, it immediately became a topic of discussions among fans. That is understandable. Due to his kind of music and fan base, when Pasuma’s name is mentioned, it is always associated with the streets.

Similarly, MC Oluomo’s two daughters recently graduated from universities in America and this couldn’t have been achieved without his commitment to them. Nofisat Akinsanya studied nursing at Georgia Southern University, while Falilat Seun Akinsanya obtained a degree from the University of Miami.

Although Pauma and Oluomo have kids from different women, they seem to be playing their fatherly roles well. It is also on record that they are good friends as they are always supporting each other.