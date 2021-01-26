Following the heightened insecurity, as well as pressure the mounted on Muhammadu Buhari to sack his service chiefs who were with him since he assumed office in 2015, the President has announced a replacement.

Those announced as replacement include Maj-Gen Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Adm Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Below is a brief compilation of what is known about the new service chiefs.

Chief of Army Staff – Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru

Major General Attahiru Ibrahim, was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, prior to his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff.

Attahiru led the war against Boko Haram in the North-East in May 2017, however, he was redeployed by Tukur Buratai after series of attacks and failure to present Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive after the 40 days ultimatum he was given elapsed.

Contrary to a BBC report published in 2017 that Attahiru was sacked, he was redeployed.

Chief of Defence Staff – Maj-Gen Lucky Irabor:

Major-General Lucky Irabor served as a Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army, Minna.

The officer who hails from Agbor in Delta State was a member of the Regular Course 39 of the NDA and also served as Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) Defence Headquarters.

Major-General Irabor who trained as an engineer served as the Chief of Staff to former Army Chief, Tukur Buratai. Having served as the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, he also led the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) as the Field Commander.

Chief of Air Staff – AVM Isiaka Amao

Born on 14 September 1965 at Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao hails from Oshogbo, Osun State.

He joined the Nigerian Air Force on January 19, 1984, as a member of the 35 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Prior to becoming Chief of Air Staff, AVM Amao was the Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Lagos

Among several positions, he also served Air Assistance to Chief of Air Staff, Deputy Defence Adviser, Nigerian High Commission London, Assistant Director of Operation Defence Headquarters, Director of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force.

Chief of Naval Staff – Rear Adm Awwal Gambo

Born April 1966, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo is an indigene of Nasarawa LGA in Kano State who was enlisted into the Nigerian Navy in Sep 1984 as a member of the Regular Course 36.

Being commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in September 1988, Gambo is an underwater warfare specialist with a sub-specialisation in Intelligence.

He has attended several military courses, including the Sub-Technical course and Officers Long course, as well as the Junior Division 48/89 and Senior Course 26 both at AFCSC Jaji.

Prior to his recent appointment, he was the Director of Procurement at the Defence Space Administration.

Following the announcement of the new service chiefs, Nigerians and politicians have begun reacting.

While Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State charged the Service Chief to work selflessly and not mixed security with politics, Ayodele Fayose called on the International Criminal Court court to probe the new security bosses.

Like this: Like Loading...