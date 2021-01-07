In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s reaction to a mob of his supporters breaching the US Capitol, the white house deputy national security adviser, Matt Pottinger has resigned.

According to reports, Pottinger told his associates and friends there was very little for him to consider as it was clear it was Trump’s words during his Wednesday, 6 January rally that invited the mob to invade Capitol Hill.

According to CNN, after the riots that occurred on Capitol Hill, shocking the whole world, several of President Donald Trump’s top aides, including national security adviser Robert O’Brien and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell, were considering resigning.

Pottinger joined the white house in 2019, he previously had a decorated military career serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The stunning display of insurrection was the first time the US Capitol had been overrun since the British attacked and burned the building in August of 1814, during the War of 1812.

The President is being lambasted by his own party for his response to the day’s events, including egging on his supporters and then justifying their riot in the US Capitol.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump told a crowd of supporters gathered on the Ellipse near the white house that he planned to march with them to the Capitol building.

