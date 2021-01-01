Our Reporter

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged African countries to boost genomic surveillance and analysis as new COVID-19 variants emerge in the region, according to an announcement on the WHO Regional Office for Africa website.

It stated that with the recent emergence in the region of new COVID-19 variants, which appear to have higher transmissibility, WHO is urging countries to undertake increased surveillance and analysis.

“WHO calls on countries to boost surveillance and analysis through the African genome sequencing laboratory network, to detect any new mutations and strengthen the efforts to curb the pandemic.

“South Africa recently detected a new SARS-CoV-2 variant, which appears to transmit more easily and is likely linked to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections in the country.

“Further analysis is underway to determine the full epidemiological significance of this mutation. Nigeria is also carrying out more investigations on a variant identified in samples collected in August and October.’’

The statement quoted Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, as saying, “the emergence of new COVID-19 variants is common. However, those with higher speed of transmission or potentially increased pathogenicity are of great concern.

“Crucial investigations are underway to comprehensively understand the behaviour of the new mutant virus and steer response accordingly.’’

In September 2020, WHO and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention launched a network of 12 laboratories in Africa, to reinforce genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2. As at Dec. 23, 2020, 4,948 sequences had been produced in the region, representing just two per cent of the 295, 101 sequences done so far worldwide.

According to the statement, South Africa, which has carried out most of the 4,948 sequences, has identified 35 SARS-CoV-2 lineages, and Nigeria 18.

“Grouping viruses from different countries into the same lineage or sub-lineage shows linkage or importation of viruses between countries.”