According to reports, the Chinese government has been strictly controlling all research into the origins of the virus and state-owned media have played up claims it could have originated elsewhere.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are on the rise again in China, with officials reporting its first virus-related death in months.

According to the national health commission, 43 new cases have been recorded in Heilongjiang province, with most concentrated near the capital city of Harbin.

A further 81 infections have been logged in Hebei province near Beijing and 14 from outside of China.

This made Thursday the second day in a row that the nationwide tally of infections rose into triple digits.

More than 20 million people are in lockdown in Hebei, Beijing and beyond in the hope of stemming the spread ahead of Chinese New Year.